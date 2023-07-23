Defamation: Lady arrested for calling Eniola Badmus a pimp

A young lady simply identified as Oge is currently cooling off in a police station for defaming popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus. In a video…

A young lady simply identified as Oge is currently cooling off in a police station for defaming popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus. In a video that has since gone viral on the Nigerian digital space, Oge claimed that Eniola Badmus ran a prostitution syndicate with a special preference for ladies who had gone under the knife.

In the viral video, Oge labelled the actress a pimp alleging that Eniola Badmus pimps out young ladies to politicians. The young lady further claimed that the actress was once a prostitute who slept with politicians, especially in Lagos but she has resorted to pimping young girls because she is now ‘old’.

Oge while speaking boldly stated that the actress tried to pimp her close friend who has a fiancé to a politician, before her eyes because her friend had gone under the knife.

Responding to the video via her social media account in a mixture of English and Yoruba sternly warned people who are out to defame her name. She posted, “Trend carefully. Won ti je Badoskyy leti lol. Set Awon ko gbo nkankan. Zero answering.”(sic)

In a twist of event, on Saturday, the actress took law enforcement agents to arrest the young lady. In a video, the distressed young lady was seen telling Nigerians that there were law enforcement agents at her doorstep trying to get in. She was later arrested after the actress had lodged a formal complaint.

The trending video captured the troll begging Badmus for forgiveness, stressing that the viral clip was done out of desperation to pay her house rent.

Speaking further, Oge said she was paid N200,000 to defame the actress.

She said: “So, one of my friends said if I should come out and talk about Miss Eniola Badmus that he was going to send me N200,000 because I told him about my rent. So that was what prompted the video in the first place.

“So, I’m so sorry. I just did it because of the money. I was so desperate to pay my house rent.”

Born on September 7, 1982, Eniola Badmus is a professional actress, script writer, entertainer and social media influencer. Badmus’ career in acting professional started in 2000 but she came into the limelight in 2008 when she shot to recognition starring in two Yoruba films titled Jenifa and Omo Ghetto.

Both movies are instrumental to her rise in the Nigeria entertainment industry which has since seen her star as both lead and supporting actress in several Yoruba and English films.

See the post below:

