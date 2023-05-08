Recruitment: NDLEA extends online exam deadline by hours

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it will extend the time allotted to superintendent cadre applicants to undergo ongoing online assessment…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it will extend the time allotted to superintendent cadre applicants to undergo ongoing online assessment test from 11:59pm today (Monday), May 8 to 6am on Tuesday, May 9 to enable candidates grouped in Batch 1 enough time to go through the process.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said this on Monday night in a statement.

According to him, the same opportunity will be extended to those in Batches 2 and 3 scheduled to undergo their own online assessment test between Tuesday 9th May and Wednesday 10th May respectively.

“This means that those billed to have their test from 10am on Tuesday will have their stoppage time extended from 11:59pm same day to 6am on Wednesday while those grouped to write on Wednesday will have their time extended till 6am on Thursday 11th May.

“Candidates are also advised to enter their application ID on their assessment dashboard to login to the test platform as NDLEA-SUPT-2023-12345678910 and not as NDLEA/SUPT/2023/12345678910.

“They should also note that their email address CANNOT work as their application ID,” Babafemi said.