Reconsider your stand on Niger crisis, CNG tells FG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for a peaceful resolution of the Niger Coup, warning against any military action against the country.

The CNG in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the hasty closure of borders and trade routes, the cutting off of electricity supply, and the slapping of economic sanctions by neighboring countries were not in the best interest of peace.

The group also condemned the burning of the Nigerian national flag in Niger and called on the military junta to order it to stop.

The CNG further called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to reconsider its stand on the closure of borders with Niger and the seizure of electricity supply.

The group also warned against unnecessary escalation of the situation by the unsolicited intervention of the international community and other dubious foreign interests.

The CNG said it “emphatically repudiates any form of preference for military action against Niger or any other West African or African nation by any regional or international community/institution.”

The group also called on the military authorities in Niger and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to “open and allow all doors for discussions devoid of any hidden agenda or unnecessary preconditions for genuine dialogue.”

The group said a destabilized West African sub-region would threaten the peace and security of the entire continent.

“Lastly, the CNG wishes to make a special appeal to political, religious, traditional and cultural leaders across the West African subregion to urgently intervene by impressing the need for a window for serious negotiations to be provided.

“These leaders should identify a neutral location within Africa at which to hold such honest discussions to finally bring a bloodless enduring end to this impasse,” the added.

