I won’t step down, INEC chairman replies opposition parties

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said the call for his resignation by the Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Democratic Party (PDP) is misplaced.

Daily Trust had reported how some parties said they had lost confidence in the ongoing election process over the non-use of electronic transmission of results as stipulated by the Electoral Act.

At a briefing in Abuja, the opposition parties alleged that Saturday’s elections had been manipulated.

But responding through Rotimi Oyekanmi, his Chief Press Secretary, the INEC Chairman, said contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair and credible process.

The commission also said allegation by Senator Dino Melaye that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties is unfounded and irresponsible.

“To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable.

“The 2023 General election processes are in their final stages of completion. It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidences to pursue their cases

“There are laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied about the outcome of an election. Such procedures do not include calling on the INEC Chairman to resign or for the election to be cancelled.”