Davido: How I met Chioma

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has disclosed how he and his wife, Chioma, met.

In an Interview with popular YouTuber Tayo Aina, Davido said he first met Chioma while they were both schooling at Babcock University.

According to him, he was pursuing a degree in music, while she studied Economics.

The singer narrated how he sighted her when he was driving and sent a friend after her.

He said: “I was in school for a year before I blew up. That was when I met my wife. I remember the day I saw her. I can never forget it. I was in a Prado, and I looked behind and I saw this girl walking. Just there with her bag, it was Chioma.

“I told Lati omo I like that girl, go and call that girl for me. He called her but she did not answer me at the time. Later on, she came to Lagos and we linked up. And I was like, yeah, I got you.”

Davido married Chioma after their son, Ifeanyi, drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence last October.

