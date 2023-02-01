Police explains killing of DPO in Benue

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State (CP), Wale Abass, has explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Naka, SP Mahmud Abubakar, succumbed to…

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State (CP), Wale Abass, has explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Naka, SP Mahmud Abubakar, succumbed to death from a gun injury he sustained during an engagement with armed men who blocked a road in Gwer-West LGA.

Abass, who expressed sadness over the killing of the DPO on Tuesday, prayed that Almighty God would grant him eternal rest.

He explained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, he said: “On 31/1/2023 at about 1330hrs information was received at Naka Police Division that armed men blocked Makurdi-Naka road and people were running back to Naka town for safety.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Naka Police Division, SP Mahmud Abubakar, mobilised a team and moved to the scene. On sighting the police vehicle, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel that lasted until the police were able to suppress these hoodlums and rescue people that were held on the road. However, the DPO who led the team sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the General Hospital, Naka, where he was confirmed dead.”