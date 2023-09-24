34 killed as fire guts smuggled fuel in Benin Republic

No fewer than 34 persons have been killed in a fuel explosion in Benin Republic, while 20 others sustained injuries. It was said that an…

No fewer than 34 persons have been killed in a fuel explosion in Benin Republic, while 20 others sustained injuries.

It was said that an illegal fuel depot in Seme-Podji, a town that shares border with Nigeria, had exploded

Minister of Interior in Benin Republic, Alassane Seidou, told journalists that two babies were among the dead.

Tribunal delivers judgment on Lagos Guber poll Monday

Police intercept N600m India hemp from Ghana, Benin Republic in Kebbi

“Unfortunately we have 34 deaths including two babies. Their bodies are charred because the cause of the fire is smuggled fuel,” Seidou said.

He stated that the injured persons were receiving treatment in a hospital.

Although the minister did not give further details on the smuggled fuel, petrol from Nigeria is usually smuggled into Benin Republic.

Editor’s note: The picture in this story is used for illustration purpose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...