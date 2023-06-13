Rape: 55 minors assaulted within 3 months in Zaria

A total of 55 minors have been sexually assaulted between March and May this year in Zaria. Hajiya Aisha Ahmed, Manager, Sexual Assault Referral Centre,…

A total of 55 minors have been sexually assaulted between March and May this year in Zaria.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmed, Manager, Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofar Gayan, Zaria, made the disclosure when she led a team on a courtesy visit to the Area Commander, Nigeria Police Zaria Area Command, in his office.

She’s My Girlfriend, Doctor ‘who Raped’ Kwara Patient Breaks Silence

CBN needs independence, transparency to tackle naira depreciation – Experts

She said the centre had received 16 reported cases of sexual assault on minors in March, 11 in April and 28 in May, this year.

Hajiya Ahmed, who attributed the rising cases to lack of punitive measures on the victims of the assault, urged the police to come to their aid by arresting and prosecuting suspects in accordance with the law.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...