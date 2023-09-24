Rampant Newcastle thrash Sheffield United 8-0

Newcastle United thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 to shrug off their slow start to the Premier League season on Sunday. Saudi-backed Newcastle had lost three of…

Newcastle United thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 to shrug off their slow start to the Premier League season on Sunday.

Saudi-backed Newcastle had lost three of their opening five Premier League games to dampen expectations of a title challenge on Tyneside.

But Eddie Howe’s men showed no mercy as they put the Blades to the sword with ease.

Three goals in 14 first-half minutes set the tone as Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Sven Botman put the visitors on course to cruise to victory.

Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak were then on target after the break as the Magpies became the first side to have eight different goalscorers, not including own goals, in a Premier League game.

However, they fell just short of the nine-goal Premier League record for a margin of victory.

The size of the defeat sinks Sheffield United to the bottom of the table on goal difference with Paul Heckingbottom’s future as manager now in doubt.

