Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria in last 10 days, JNI urges Muslims

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of JNI, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims to use the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the well-being, stability, security, development and the economic propensity of the country.

The JNI, in a statement issued Tuesday by its secretary general, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, appealed to Nigerian Muslims at home and on lesser Hajj to pray more fervently for Allah’s guidance and protection for the in-coming government of the country “as it has become more evident that we cannot get it right without prayers.”

It reminded Muslims that the last 10 days come with the most sacred of nights among which is the night of majesty, which is better than a thousand nights.

JNI encouraged Muslims to engage in more rewarding acts and intensify the glorification of Allah, seeking Allah’s forgiveness, recitation of the Glorious Qur’an, attending tafsir sessions, and refraining from every evil action or speech and anything else that will earn him or her the displeasure of Allah (SWT).