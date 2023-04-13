Ex-IGPs meet, promise to help police

Former Inspectors-General of Police on Wednesday expressed their readiness to help the Force in tackling contemporary challenges. They gave the assurance in Abuja after a meeting…

Former Inspectors-General of Police on Wednesday expressed their readiness to help the Force in tackling contemporary challenges.

They gave the assurance in Abuja after a meeting facilitated by the chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase.

The meeting was attended by former IGPs Sunday Ehindero, Ogbonna Onovo, Mike Okiro and the incumbent chairman, Police Trust Fund, Suleiman Abba as well as the incumbent IGP, Usman Baba.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ehindero said the meeting became important considering salient issues affecting the PSC and the Force.

Military shuts Maiduguri juvenile sex brothels

Bandits kill 9 villagers in Kaduna, loot shops

He said: “The IGP and the retired IGPs had a meeting and we deliberated on the contemporary problems of the police.”

He said the meeting commended the IGP for the successful completion of the 2023 general elections.

“The conduct of policemen has not been in doubt, maybe because of technology and development of the law.

“We also look at the contemporary issues and challenges facing the Nigeria Police. We think very strongly that the IGP and the retired IGPs should make their voices vocal on contemporary issues.

“We should be able to support the IGP with our views. On the whole, I think the problems that we are having in the country but political, social, and economic are a passing phase for the police.

On his part, Baba crime prevention is a very dynamic issue that requires a dynamic approach.

He said there would be complete synergy between the NPF and the PSC in terms of appointments, recruitments, disciplining and promotion of officers in a very acceptable manner and with the laid down process.