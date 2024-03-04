Iwobi returns to social media after AFCON drama

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has returned to social media after a short absence. Daily Trust had reported how Iwobi, who recently led his European…

Daily Trust had reported how Iwobi, who recently led his European team to victory against Manchester United, deleted all his Instagram posts following criticism that greeted his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian team was defeated 2-1 by the host country in the final, ending the team’s dream of a fourth continental trophy.

Hours after the encounter, Iwobi deleted all photos on his Instagram page.

This was after fans abused the 27-year-old in the comment section of the pictures.

However, the Fulham star received support from his teammates, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Ministry of Sports.

Iwobi’s uncle and football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, also defended the British-born player.

Making a return to Instagram, Iwobi shared a video on giving his fans and followers a glimpse of what he had been up to in recent times.

In the video, he teased viewers with a preview of what seems to be an unreleased rap song.