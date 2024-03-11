Ramadan: Katsina offers N10bn grain subsidy for 400,000 households

The Katsina State government said it has earmarked N10 billion for the procurement of grains to support vulnerable families during Ramadan. The state’s governor, Dikko…

The Katsina State government said it has earmarked N10 billion for the procurement of grains to support vulnerable families during Ramadan.

The state’s governor, Dikko Umar Radda, disclosed this during the inauguration of committees to oversee the distribution of the grains, according to a statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary.

He said the effort was to subsidise the prices of maize, millet, and guinea corn to N20,000 per bag, significantly lower than current market rates.

He, however, said grain purchases would be capped at ten measures per person to ensure fairness.

Governor Radda said about 400,000 households would benefit from subsidised food while 33,000 elderly and vulnerable families would also receive complimentary food items and cash donations.

The governor directed local committees to remit proceeds from grain sales to the state committee for deposit into government accounts.

Mallam Khalil Musa Kofar Bai was named the committee chairman. Other members of the committee are drawn from various councils and organisations.