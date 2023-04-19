Ramadan: Fulfill your campaign promises, cleric tells leaders

The Deputy Imam of the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, Sheikh Umar Usama, has called on the newly elected political leaders in the country to fear…

The scholar gave the charge during the closing ceremony of the 28th Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Kaduna State branch.

The cleric noted that the mandate given to them represented the lives, hopes and voices of the people; hence, the elected leaders must justify the confidence reposed in them through constant engagement and delivery of dividends of democracy.

The cleric, who spoke on the theme, “The Importance of Keeping Promises in Islam,” said it was wrong for politicians to abandon the electorate after they assume office.

“They should also ensure the protection of lives, properties and learn from the mistakes of their immediate predecessors; leadership is about trust and you will be asked by God on what you were entrusted with,” he said.

The state Amira of FOMWAN, Aisha Isyaku, urged parents to take care of their children as enshrined in the Qur’an, saying most vices committed by youth were linked to poor parenting.

The amira noted that the association was able to feed 500 people during the holy month of Ramadan, adding that “The association has in its own little way made an impact in the education and health sectors and also in the propagation of Islam especially for women despite the insecurity being faced.”