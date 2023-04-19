Kebbi gov-elect to create religious affairs ministry

The Kebbi State governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris, on Tuesday assured Muslim leaders in the state that he would create the Ministry for Religious Affairs. Idris…

The Kebbi State governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris, on Tuesday assured Muslim leaders in the state that he would create the Ministry for Religious Affairs.

Idris gave the assurance while addressing Muslim leaders that paid him a solidarity visit at the government house in Birnin Kebbi on his election as governor.

He said the ministry, if created, would bring the needed synergy between religious leaders and communities in the state.

“I promised this during my campaign era and Insha Allah I assure you that I will implement it,” he said.

Idris added that the religious ministry would create more awareness and reduce illicit acts, educate people on religious teachings and eradicate criminal acts among youths in the state.

While seeking their fatherly and religious prayers for his administration, he urged them to call him to order and advise him rightly whenever they see him going astray.

Earlier, head of the religious leaders and chairman of the Ullama Committee, Baite Lawal, said they were in government house to pay the governor-elect a victory visit while assuring him of their prayers.

“God gives leadership to whom He wishes. Ours is to continue with our prayers for him to succeed,” he said.