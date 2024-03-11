Ramadan: FCT residents pay more for food

As Muslims commenced this year’s Ramadan fasting, prices of food stuffs have increased by 95 per cent. Our reporter who visited Abaji Main Market on…

Our reporter who visited Abaji Main Market on Saturday, which holds every five days, observed that prices of foodstuffs such as rice, beans, yam, garri and maize has increased.

Findings by our reporter, showed that a mudu of rice, which was sold a week ago, for N1,800 was sold at the market at N2,000 per mudu, while a mudu of beans, which was sold at N1,400 last week, was sold at the market at N1,600 per mudu.

Also, a medium size of tuber of yam, which was sold at N1,000 last market, but was now sold for N1,300 while a mudu of grounded corn, which was sold at the market last week for N900 but now sold for N1,200 per mudu.

It was also observed that 50 pieces of medium size of yam tubbers, which were sold for N75,000 last market, but was now sold for N115,000.

Further findings showed that soup items such palm oil, vegetable oil, packet of maggi cubes sachet of salt have also increased by 95 per cent at the market.

A packet of maggi cubes, which was sold for N1,000 is now sold at N1,200, a sachet of salt, which was sold at N200 is now sold at N400 while a bottle of palm oil, which was sold at N900 is now sold for N1200 and vegetable oil, which was sold for N1200 is now sold for N1,600.

Some consumers who spoke with our reporter, however, descried the rise in food stuffs and condiments at the market ahead of Ramadan fasting in the area.

“It is quite unfortunate that some traders have taken advantage of the Ramadan to increase their goods, especially food stuffs by 90 per cent, which is bad,” a buyer at market Zuwaira Adamu said.

Another food stuff buyer at the market, Usman Yakubu, blamed the increase of food stuffs over lack of action by chief of market in the area.

“I am telling you confidently that those in charge of Abaji market have always compromised as they know what is happening on price increase but they kept quite without saying anything because they receive kickbacks,” he said.