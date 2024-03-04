✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ramadan: Emir of Kano urges traders to reduce prices of foodstuff

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, has appealed to traders of essential commodities to reduce the cost of foodstuffs and other goods to enable the masses to observe Ramadan with relative ease.

The Royal father made the call on Sunday in Zaria during the lunch of a book titled: “Dauloli a Kasar Hausa” meaning ‘Kingdoms in Hausaland’ by Prof. Sa’idu-Mohammed Gusau.

Ado-Bayero also advised wealthy Nigerians to help the less privileged during Ramadan.

He also prayed that God Almighty protect the lives of the people to witness the sacred month in sound health and accept the prayers and sacrifices.

The emir commended the publisher of the book, for providing details on the Hausa Kingdoms in Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi and Zazzau among others.

”They offered a clear explanation of the administrative system of governance deployed by each kingdom; their trades, norms and values,” he said.

The book reviewer Prof. Ahmed Zaria, of the Kaduna State University, said that the 356-page book has seven chapters.

Zaria said the book provides a clear narrative and history of the Hausa kingdoms, their politics, administration, norms and values from its inception to date.

The publisher, Prof Gusau, said the book was an attempt to harmonise the written history of the Hausa Kingdoms, adding that most of the research at the universities was on a few kingdoms and not all.

Gusau added that the book is also an attempt to support harmony and strengthen unity among the Hausa kingdoms and other Nigerians. (NAN)

