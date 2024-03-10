Ramadan: Daily Trust Foundation supports orphanages

Daily Trust Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Media Trust group, owners of Daily Trust, publishers of the Daily Trust, Aminiya, Trust TV and…

Daily Trust Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Media Trust group, owners of Daily Trust, publishers of the Daily Trust, Aminiya, Trust TV and radio have supported the Jam’iyar Matan Arewa (JMA) Premier Orphanage and Malali Orphanage homes in Kaduna with food and non-food items.

The gesture is to support the orphans especially as the holy month of Ramadan approaches.

The items, which include rice, pasta, noodles, sugar, salt, semovita, diapers, beans, vegetable oil, palm oil, baby milk, laundry soap and food condiments, were handed over to the management of the orphanages in Kaduna.

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries, Communications Officer, Daily Trust Foundation, Ifah Ele Sunday, conveyed the message of the management, which hoped the items will go a long way in assisting the orphans especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Principal, JMA Premier School, Mrs Helen Arlek, while receiving the items on behalf of the president, thanked the foundation for the donation over the years and assured that it will be put to good use.

Also, the Office Manager of Malali Orphanage, Sa’adu Dabo, said though they do not have a facility where orphaned children live, they will identify orphans staying with relatives who are registered with them for onward distribution of the items.