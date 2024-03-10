✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Adamawa gov’t sues suspended REC Ari over electoral offences

    By Amina Abdullahi, Yola

The Adamawa State Government has taken legal action against the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, for alleged electoral offences. 

The government is seeking his conviction on fresh charges related to his tenure at the electoral body in the state. 

The state has filed three charges against him, which include, disturbing public peace, engaging in conduct that could cause a breach of peace, and impersonating a public officer. 

Similarly, Hudu is also facing six-count charges filed by the federal government, but the case has suffered multiple adjournments due to the prosecution’s failure to arraign him. 

During a court session, the state’s counsel, Akamode Abayomi, informed the court that the defendant had not been served with court papers, despite their efforts. 

He explained that the prosecution was requesting a new court date to make a more determined effort to serve the defendant with court papers, assuring the court that they would make every effort to arraign him.

 

