Raducanu set to play Nottingham Open in June

The 21-year-old, who won the US Open in 2021, has opted to skip next week’s French Open and focus her preparations on the grass-court season, which she missed last year following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.

The Nottingham event begins on 8 June and is the first WTA Tour competition of the British grass-court swing before Wimbledon starts on 1 July.

Raducanu has played Nottingham twice before, losing to compatriot Harriet Dart in 2021 and pulling out with injury after only seven games of her first-round match against Viktorija Golubic the following year.