✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Raducanu set to play Nottingham Open in June

Britain’s Emma Raducanu is set to play at the Nottingham Open in June. The 21-year-old, who won the US Open in 2021, has opted to…

emma raducanu
emma raducanu

Britain’s Emma Raducanu is set to play at the Nottingham Open in June.

The 21-year-old, who won the US Open in 2021, has opted to skip next week’s French Open and focus her preparations on the grass-court season, which she missed last year following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.

The Nottingham event begins on 8 June and is the first WTA Tour competition of the British grass-court swing before Wimbledon starts on 1 July.

Raducanu has played Nottingham twice before, losing to compatriot Harriet Dart in 2021 and pulling out with injury after only seven games of her first-round match against Viktorija Golubic the following year.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories