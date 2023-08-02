Radda swears in new commissioners, splits Katsina education ministry

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Radda, on Tuesday, swore in his new commissioners earlier screened by the state assembly. In his address, Radda said the…

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Radda, on Tuesday, swore in his new commissioners earlier screened by the state assembly.

In his address, Radda said the new commissioners were mostly nominated by their constituents based on merit and trust.

“People were saying the dominant office holders in our government are technocrats, I want to assure you that they are both technocrats as well as politicians because it is their constituents that submitted their names for appointment,” he said.

The governor charged the new appointees to discharge their duties with dedication and commitment instead of following him to wherever he was going for his own duties as governor.

In a related development, Radda has approved the splitting of the state ministry of education.

In a statement issued to newsmen, the governor’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, explained that the two ministries that would emerge after the break up are the Ministry of Higher Education, Technical and Vocational; and the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

Mohammed said the governor confirmed the development while receiving the management staff of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University led by its vice chancellor, Prof. Shehu Salihu Mohammed, who paid him a courtesy call at the government house.

“Malam Dikko Radda said the measure was in realization of the importance of higher institutions of learning, and the volume of activities going on now at the state ministry of education,” Mohammed said.

