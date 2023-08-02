Fuel subsidy: Gombe gov slashes fertiliser price to N15,000

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved further subsidising of the price of fertiliser to be sold to farmers at N15,000 per bag against…

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved further subsidising of the price of fertiliser to be sold to farmers at N15,000 per bag against N19,000.

Daily Trust reports that the downward review of the price was to alleviate the biting effects of the removal of fuel subsidy and its consequential economic impact.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who announced the new measure, said the development was in line with the advisory from the National Economic Council (NEC), which urged states to design independent responses to the subsidy removal.

He directed all the state-owned fertiliser selling points and agents to immediately comply with the new directive.

The state government had earlier directed the state-owned transport company, Gombe Line, to reduce prices on its routes to ensure that residents were able to travel without much financial burden.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...