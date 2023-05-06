Racism allegation as Serie A picks Kvaratskhelia over Osimhen

The word “racism” is trending on microblogging platform, Twitter after a post by the Italian Serie A. In the post on the official Serie A…

The word “racism” is trending on microblogging platform, Twitter after a post by the Italian Serie A.

In the post on the official Serie A Twitter handle, the late Diego Maradona was pictured crowning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“A new king is crowned in Napoli,” said a message posted along with the picture.

The tweet suggested that Maradona has anointed Kvaratskhelia as the new star player for Napoli.

Nigerians were not pleased as the post suggested the Italian top-flight football league downplayed the contribution of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to the title this season.

Osimhen inspired the Azzurri’s first Serie A title win in 33 years after netting a scudetto-sealing equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday.

The Nigerian international is on course to become the first African player to win the Italian Serie A Golden Boot with 22 goals this campaign.

He has already broken Samuel Eto’o’s record (21) for the most goals scored by an African Player in a single Serie A season, and tied George Weah’s record for the highest African goal scorer in Serie A with 46 goals.

Meanwhile, Nigerians are criticizing the Seria A, branding them racist. Below are some of such comments:

Tweeting via @UnclePamilerin, one Pamilerin Adegoke wrote: “After Victor Osimhen become the highest goal scorer in Seria A this season, highest Africa goal scorer in a single season in the history of Seria A. Then seria A came up with this to crown an unknown person King

But to we VICTOR OSIMHEN IS OUR KING

Say no to Racism”

@DanielRegha: “Osimhen is the main reason why Napoli won the Seria A title (after 33 years); His impact on games is undeniable, but Khvicha is the one getting the accolades. This reeks of racism. If a new king is getting crowned in Napoli, no-one deserves the crown more than Victor Osimhen.”

@Tee_Classiquem1: “This is another height of racism because how is this man the new king of Napoli when Osimhen did all the dirty jobs, yes the guy was part of the process but Napoli won’t have won that league without his goal contributions, to think he even scored the goal that won them the trophy”

@TheoAbuAgada: “Victor Osimhen needs to leave Napoli and this your useless Ligue. I am speaking on behalf of all Nigerians at home and in Sudan that we have canceled your Ligue. All of you should getat. Our boy remains the King.”

@47kasz: “No wonder no one rates your league.

Corruption, match fixing and racism!! Victor should leave and let’s see your fake king do it alone. Come to England king osimhen and school haaland how to do it properly.”

@Obajemujnr_: “Victor Osimhen not only gave the team so many goals but also gave the team a trophy-winning goal. Victor was absent for one game, and your team exited the champions league. Let’s not act like we don’t know who the real king is. 🤡”

Maradona is worshiped on several official and unofficial shrines and is recognized for much more than just ending the hegemony of the northern giants.

Over thirty years ago, the everlasting No. 10 of the Partenopei led the southern underdogs to two Serie A championships and the UEFA club.

The enormous playmaker, a football genius unmatched by anybody before or after, motivated the Gli Azzurri to surpass Juventus, Milan, and Inter with his unmatched abilities.