PHOTOS: King Charles III coronation at Westminster Abbey

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is currently taking place, on 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The religious ceremony, which is structured around an Anglican service of Holy Communion, is highly symbolic.

It includes Charles being anointed, receiving the coronation regalia, and being crowned, emphasising his spiritual role and secular responsibilities.

Charles and Camilla’s coronation service has been altered from past British coronations to represent multiple faiths, cultures, and communities across the United Kingdom, and is to be shorter than his mother’s coronation in 1953.

