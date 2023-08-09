Qur’anic memorisers: Why El-Rufai should be confirmed As Minister

A group of Qur’anic memorizers, Raudatul Huffaz Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu and other security agencies to ignore the recent calls to stop…

A group of Qur’anic memorizers, Raudatul Huffaz Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu and other security agencies to ignore the recent calls to stop the swearing in of former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees were confirmed by the Senate. El-Rufai is among the three nominees who are yet to be confirmed.

Some groups and critics of the former governor had applauded the upper legislative chamber for deferring the confirmation.

But Raudatul Huffaz, however, alleged that the calls to reject the former governor was a move by certain individuals to achieve their vested interest, saying people ought to put competence before sentiment.

Tinubu meets with Wike, El-Rufai at Aso Rock

El-Rufai, 2 others’ confirmation on hold, as Wike, Pate, Edu, 42 others cleared

The Qur’anic memorizers also countered the call by Tsangaya scholars under Sheik Dahiru Bauchi Foundation to reject the confirmation of the former governor due to his decision against Almajiri system when he was the governor.

At a press conference held in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Wednesday, the chairman of the group, Al-Hafiz Sani Ado Mato, said all the calls against the former governor should not warrant the presidency or any body to deny his confirmation as a minister.

The chairman said, “We strongly believe that the call to reject the former governor is for surreptitious objects. Some people feel that whichever position he is given to handle, they won’t make free money they way they are making. Take it or leave, whichever position you give him, he would definitely turn it around.

“He is a man of his word. He is firm in decision making. As patriotic citizens of this country, devoid of any sentiment, El-Rufai is highly competent. Take a look at what he has done as a former minister and former governor,” the group said.

On the alleged oppression of the Almajirai, during his administration in Kaduna, the group said, ” To our understanding, the former governor was not in any way fighting the Almajirai, but was making effort to sanitize the system considering how the system is being run.

The chairman however said for the interest of justice, fairness and integrity, the former governor should be confirmed.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...