JUST IN: Tinubu meets with Wike, El-Rufai at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with former Governors of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two former governors are ministerial nominees.

However, Wike was screened and confirmed by the senate, while El-Rufai is yet to be cleared over an alleged security report.

The duo came separately to the State House.

While Wike came around 1:40 pm, El-Rufai entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock around 2pm.

Sources at the Presidential Villa hinted that efforts are being made to ensure that the Senate confirms Malam El-Rufai.

