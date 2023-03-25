QNET warns against use of trademark for job scams

QNET, an international firm, has warned against the use of its trademark to offer fake jobs and other services in Nigeria by unauthorized individuals. The…

The firm in a statement Friday said the company headquartered in Hong operates in partnership with Transblue Nigeria Limited (“Transblue”) as its franchisee and customer/distributor support with offices in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

“QNET’s attention is drawn to its name and intellectual property being misused by unauthorized 3rd parties. Several unauthorized companies have also been registered in the Federal Republic of Nigeria wrongly using the name of QNET to falsely offer jobs and other services unrelated to QNET in any way.”

“QNET warns and informs the public to beware of such wrongful entities and individuals making unverified promises and misstatements whilst wrongfully using the name and trademark of QNET,” the statement said.

While disassociating itself entirely from the companies and all liability relating to it, the company advised the public to exercise caution and disregard such offers and invitations as it is conducting investigations and would soon take appropriate legal action.

“QNET urges the public to inform it via email if you come across any such instances or are unsure of anything relating to its business or ethical practices,” the statement said.