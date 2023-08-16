Putin offers military, tech ties to countries against the West

President Vladimir Putin of Russia says his country is prepared to deepen bilateral ties with countries pursuing their national interests against the West. He said…

President Vladimir Putin of Russia says his country is prepared to deepen bilateral ties with countries pursuing their national interests against the West.

He said his country which has been in fierce war with Ukraine and hostility with its Western allies, will provide technological and military partnerships in those countries.

Putin made this known in a video address to the international military-technical forum Army-2023 in Moscow region, according to Anadolu Agency.

“Russia is open to deepening equal technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries, with everyone who defends their national interests, their independent path of development,” Putin said.

The Russian leader further said, an “equal indivisible security system” is “fundamentally important,” as he proposed the development of cooperation in several spheres.

This came on the heels of the Niger coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratic government, which made Putin see Mali and Burkina Faso.

Putin, after the Niger coup, visited Burkina Faso military leader, Colonel Ibraheem Traore, and also made a phone call to his Malian counterpart, Assimi Goita.

Although Putin said he called for a peaceful resolution in the West African country, as the military takeover is spreading through the Sahel, unfounded reports say his capitalising on it to gain influence.

Speaking further on the agreements with countries, the Russian leader said, “And we expect that, as before, important agreements and export contracts will be signed on the sidelines of the forum.

“In fact, we are talking about creating a new independent science-intensive and high-tech industry. And of course, we suggest paying attention to the innovative and civilian products of our defense industry enterprises. These are boats and helicopters, amphibians and drones for the widest range of applications,” he added.

He said Russia offers its partners a wide range of modern weapons, including “the latest control systems, intelligence, high-precision weapons and robotics.”

Putin hoped the forum will help strengthen “military and military-technical partnership for the benefit of security and stability in the emerging multipolar world.”

Anadolu Agency reports that the event, in which hundreds of Russian companies of the military-industrial complex will present their products, is expected to end on Sunday.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...