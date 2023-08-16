Fake revenue collectors arrested in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force has busted a six-man gang of revenue collectors in the state.…

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force has busted a six-man gang of revenue collectors in the state.

The Head, Corporate Communication, KADIRS, Zakari Jamilu Muhammad, while addressing the press on behalf of the Acting Executive Secretary, Mr. Jerry Adam on Wednesday in Kaduna, said the gang members were arrested with the money they had collected from unsuspecting business owners.

He noted that the arrest was made August 9, 2023 through a collaborative effort of the enforcement team of KADIRS and the police.

He said, “The teams apprehended a six-man gang of illegal tax collectors in a swift operation on Muhammadu Buhari Way, Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

“The joint operation which took place on the said date resulted in the arrest of six individuals who were allegedly involved in illicit revenue collection activities. The suspects were caught red handed while collecting cash from unsuspecting individuals which contravenes Section (51) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation law, 2020 which states the mode of payment and prohibitions.

“Notwithstanding any provision in any law on assessments, levying or collection of taxes, levies, revenues or surcharges in the state, no revenue shall be payable or collected in cash by any person or authority, but only by bank draft, electronic debits or credit card, point of sales terminal or money transfer in bank account of the service, and any other electronic means approved by the board for such purpose.”

Muhammad described the operation as a testament of the Acting Executive Chairman’s commitment in restoring taxpayers’ confidence, sanitising and promoting transparency in tax administration in Kaduna State.

He noted that the suspects had been handed over to security operatives for investigation and prosecution.

He called on citizens of the state to report the activities of illegal tax/revenue collectors through the following numbers, 09088743859, 08099414343, 07062020465 and 09088743853 and thanked taxpayers for their usual support and understanding.

