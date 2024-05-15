✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

PTML hands over school project to Lagos govt

    By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

The Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) has formally handed over a block of 10 classrooms constructed at Amuwo-Odofin Junior High School to the Lagos State Government.

Mr. Ascanio Russo, the Managing Director of PTML, said the school project reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing the learning environment for students and educators alike.

He commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support towards PTML’s initiatives aimed at positively impacting its host community through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavours.

He said, “Investing in initiatives like these aligns with our corporate ethos and mirrors the substantial enhancements we’ve implemented here at Mile 2. Our efforts in improving infrastructure, accessibility and security underscore our dedication to fostering a positive community and environmental impact,” he said.

The newly refurbished school boasts modern amenities, including an ICT laboratory equipped with computers and accessories, a standby 500kva generator, a 500-metre-long access road, 1000 desks and chairs, a drainage system to mitigate flooding, and a borehole with a water treatment plant ensuring clean water supply.

Jamiu Alli-Balogun, the state’s Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in advancing the educational sector.

 

