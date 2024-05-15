✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Forex crisis: SEC pledges to cooperate with EFCC

The Securities and Exchange Commission has pledged to work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a bid to ensure that trade manipulations are…

    By Philip S. Clement

The Securities and Exchange Commission has pledged to work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a bid to ensure that trade manipulations are reduced in the virtual space.

Acting Director General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama stated this yesterday when he received a team from the EFCC led by the Executive Chairman Mr. Ola Olukoyede in Abuja.

Dr. Agama stated that as apex regulator of the capital market, the SEC is ready to co-operate with the EFCC in order to achieve the national objective of making sure that illegality is not allowed to thrive.

“We believe this form of co-operation is in the best interest of Nigerians. Only last week, I met the fintech community and we made it clear to them that we will not condone illegal trading on any platform especially P2P. it’s a dangerous trend and we cannot allow it continue. This collaboration is very necessary for us to get out of this forex crisis.

The SEC Acting DG disclosed that the Commission is planning an economic regulatory hub where it can upload requests and other regulators/sister agencies would be able to respond immediately thereby reducing incidences of delay.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede said Forex malpractices and crisis are injurious to any economy adding that the role virtual traders are playing in destroying the Nigerian economy through their activities needs to be checked.

“We are enforcers and not regulators and that is why we need the SEC to ensure people play by the rules. We have done a lot in discouraging people from forex malpractices.” 

 

