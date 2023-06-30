PSG manager in police custody over comments against blacks, Muslims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach, Christophe Galtier, is reportedly in police custody in connection with allegations of discrimination made by Nice’s former sporting director. Galtier…

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach, Christophe Galtier, is reportedly in police custody in connection with allegations of discrimination made by Nice’s former sporting director.

Galtier is claimed to have told Julien Fournier, who worked for Nice for over a decade before his departure last year, that he “could not have so many blacks and Muslims in the team” in August 2021.

French outlet Le Parisien reported that he’s being questioned by police over the alleged racist remark made after he took charge of the team that summer.

John Valovic, his adopted son who also acts as his adviser, is said to have accompanied him.

Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson’s fight gets messier

Messi at PSG: Flashes of genius but promise unfulfilled

While reacting to the allegations in April, Galtier, in a statement said: “I have been extremely shocked by the allegations that some people have irresponsibly made and relayed. These allegations hurt me in the deepest part of my being.

“I am a child who grew up in a council estate, in a melting pot with values of sharing and respect for others, regardless of their origins or religion. All my life and career has been guided by the wellbeing and sharing with others.

“I cannot accept that my name and my family could be tarnished in this way. So I have decided to take legal action against anyone damaging my reputation.

“I trust our legal system and I also welcome the start of a legal proceeding this morning with serenity. I will not make any more comments on this matter.”

Galtier is set to be fired by PSG after a largely underwhelming season in which the Ligue 1 champions suffered 10 defeats in 2023, exiting the Champions League.

According to popular Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the French side are set to replace Galtier with 𝐋𝐮𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞.

“Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to seal the agreement with Luis Enrique — he’s set to sign, here we go 🇫🇷. The Spanish coach will be unveiled once PSG complete the exit agreement with Christophe Galtier,” Romano said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...