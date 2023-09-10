PSC, IGP talk tough over murder of Rivers DPO

The Police Service Commission and the Police High Command, on Sunday vowed to do everything possible within the ambit of the law to bring those…

The Police Service Commission and the Police High Command, on Sunday vowed to do everything possible within the ambit of the law to bring those who beheaded a Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State, Bako Amgbanshin, to justice.

Daily Trust had reported how gunmen, suspected to be cultists, on Friday evening captured and dismembered Amgbanshin in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state when the miscreants laid an ambush for him during an operation with other officers to raid some criminal hideouts in Ahoada East axis.

Expressing grief on Sunday, the Chairman of PSC, Solomon Arase, noted that the murder of the gallant officer, who fought till the end to save Odumude community, will not in any way extinguish the indomitable fighting spirit of police officers in the war against social disorders.

Speaking through Ikechukwu Ani, the spokesman of the commission, Arase promised that the PSC would do everything within its constitutional powers to support and encourage the police to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

“We will stand with the Police to also ensure that there is no repeat of this barbaric act and will also encourage a proactive intelligence gathering and sharing so as to always arrest this kind of ambush,” Arase, a former Inspector-General of Police was quoted by Ani to have stated.

The PSC boss said the death of the late Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, known for his gallantry and commitment to duty will never be in vain, adding that his colleagues should be challenged to use his death in active service as a motivation to sanitise the security environment.

The former IGP lauded the Rivers State Governor for prompt action in announcing a financial reward for whoever assisted in the arrest of the criminals while praying that the God Almighty would give the family of the slain police officer the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

In the same vein, the acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, strongly condemned the the gruesome murder of the officer, insisting that the force would not take the humiliation of the slain DPO lightly as his body was mutilated by some hardened armed criminals.

Egbetokun, in a statement issued late Saturday night by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ordered an immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of all the culprits that carried out the heinous and barbaric act.

The top cop added that such an act is not only an affront to national status but also a reflection of a “lack of patriotism and gross illegality.”

“The IGP, while emphasizing unequivocally that such nefarious acts against any operative in Nigeria, will not be taken with levity as all the perpetrators will be caused to face the full wrath of the law, extends his deepest condolences to the grieving family, dedicated colleagues and friends of SP Bako Angbashim urging them to embody his dedication, humility, and selflessness,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...