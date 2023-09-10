Why Nigerians Shouldn’t Expect Early Results from Tinubu – Ex-Gov Ngilari

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Barr Bala Ngilari, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, as it would take time to…

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Barr Bala Ngilari, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, as it would take time to see positive changes in many reforms.

Ngilari said Tinubu inherited a myriad of challenges from successive governments over the past 20 to 30 years, adding that there is no magic wand in solving them quickly.

The ex-governor made these assertions while speaking as a guest in a recent interview with Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

“This government inherited a backlog of so many things. I mean going back to probably 20, 30 years that didn’t begin with this government, and there is no magic wand that any other person would have done and the problem is solved,” Ngilari said.

“Therefore, in all fairness, President Tinubu has been steadily tackling these things. It will take some time for us to see the results.”

Speaking further about the positive impact of his decisions, the former governor said an average Nigerian is not patient with the government.

“Yes, but the problem with the Nigerian, he’s so impatient, he wants results immediately. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world. I do know that given the steady rate at which they are going, give this regime the next six months, believe me we will begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Reacting to why he was optimistic that Tinubu’s administration would bring good results, he said, “I am because, look at this for example, one very radical decision that the Tinubu government has taken is to say no more borrowing.

“For me, this is a wonderful economic step. They are saying whatever we will do, in terms of development, will be based on what we can generate internally. We will not borrow again, Nigerians are overburdened.

“What is more, here is a government that appears to be a listening government. I’ve seen some criticisms like the initial attempt by the government to give Nigerians N8,000 palliative. There was massive criticism and the government made a U-turn. That is the way it should be.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...