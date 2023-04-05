Protest as police kill man in Delta

There is tension in Asaba the Delta State capital over the death of a yet-to-be identified young man, reportedly shot by police operatives at a…

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

“Asaba is on lockdown right now as youths protest the alleged killing of a young boy by police in their check point.

“They alleged the boy refused to stop, while they shut into his car killing the young man,” a source said.

The protesting youths urged the Delta State Police Command to investigate and bring the erring officers to book.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.