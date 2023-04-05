10 accident victims rescued in Lagos

Rescuers Tuesday pulled out ten severely injured accident victims from inside the wreckage of a commercial bus on the third mainland bridge, Lagos. The victims…

Rescuers Tuesday pulled out ten severely injured accident victims from inside the wreckage of a commercial bus on the third mainland bridge, Lagos.

The victims were traveling in a commercial bus when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it eventually rammed into the median before it somersaulted, trapping all passengers inside.

Though no life was lost, the victims, who were seriously injured, were rushed to the emergency unit of the Lagos Island hospital.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the victims were rescued by operatives of the authority.

Taofik said the accident occurred at Adeniji Adele junction inward Obalende by 3rd Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

“LASTMA Adejunwon Olalekan (Bravo 1) who led the rescue operations confirmed that it was a lone accident of a commercial Mazda bus with registration no IKJ 969 YA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Mazda commercial bus lost control as a result of overspeeding and somersaulted leaving 10 passengers with severe injuries.

“Those rescued 10 accident victims were immediately rushed to Marina General Hospital by Lastma personnel for urgent medical treatment,” he said.