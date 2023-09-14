Protest as flood sacks students from campus in Anambra  

The said the incident persisted because contractors condemned the existing drainage channel to build a new one, without providing alternative measures to mitigate flooding.

According to Onyenyili, the perennial flooding in the Federal Government owned institution was becoming worse.

The President, Student Union Government of the institution, Chigozie Onyenyili, who spoke to journalists at the school gate before the demonstration began on Thursday, said students were awake all night because their hostels had been flooded while the water covered their rooms and destroyed property.

Students at Metallurgical Training Institute, Obosi in idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested over flooding that has taken over the institution and paralysed both academic and non-academic activities.

“Flooding has been an issue in the institution, but it worsened because the government recently commenced a flood control process by removing existing drainage channels inside the school, and did not put the necessary measures in place to mitigate flooding.

“They commenced flood control during the rainy season, but now, they have abandoned the work and as we speak now, the whole institution is flooded. Students’ properties are being destroyed, our beds, mattresses, learning materials, laptops, pots of soups have been washed away.

“We are embarking on this peaceful demonstration to draw the attention of the government towards our plight. The management of the institution has done its best, but we need the government to step in and continue the job which they have abandoned.

“The two machines the government brought for the job are not working and there is a need for them to bring in more personnel to complete the work on time so that normal activities will resume at the institution,”he stated.

Another student, who identified herself as Nkiru, and spoke to reporters at the affected hostels, lamented that the flood had damaged their laptops, mobile phones, learning equipment, beds, and utensils.

“Our properties are damaged. The flood suddenly submerged our beds and we remained awake all night. This flood has subjected us all to pain. Other students whose valuables are inside have abandoned them because the rainwater has filled the whole place,” she said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Owoh Ugochukwu, blamed the Anambra State Government for the development.

According to Ugochukwu, the state government channelled water that came from Obosi, Nkpor and Onitsha-Owerri Road and environs, down to the school, without providing adequate measures for enough drainage.

He said, “The flood issue has lingered for some years now, but the school authorities are doing their best. The flood is as a result of the state government channelling water that comes from Obosi, Nkpor, Onitsha-Owerri Road and environs down to the school.

“But before then, we had a smaller drainage which was carrying little water, we made a case to the state government and other relevant agencies. Yhe state government came and increased the existing drainage in the name of expansion, but the work has been abandoned and there are no alternative measures put in place.

“As we speak now, the water has covered the buildings in the school and the buildings are sinking. The students’ hostels, school mosque, church and lecture halls are under water. The student beds, mattresses, learning equipment and pots of soup are swimming in the waters all over the place.”