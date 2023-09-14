Mohbad’s dad: I had a terrible dream 2 days to my son’s death

Joseph Ayoba, father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, said he dreamt about his son two days before his death.…

Joseph Ayoba, father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, said he dreamt about his son two days before his death.

The 27-year-old singer died in Lagos on Tuesday, September 12.

Mohbad was laid to rest in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Wednesday amidst tears from family, friends, and sympathizers.

Speaking in an interview with online blogger @og_baba1 on Wednesday, the father of the late musician disclosed that he dreamt about an attempt to be shot two days before his son’s demise.

Ayoba, described his relationship with Mohbad as more of friendship than of a father and son, saying that he the last time he visited the late singer was last Saturday and had lunch together.

He said, “Mohbad is my friend. I called him Oladimeji (meaning my second) because I’m the only son of my parents. We were really close.

“The last day we met which was last Saturday, I went there (Mohbad’s house) and we dined together. When I was leaving, he also gave me some money like he always did.

“I had a dream about him two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone trying to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet not knowing something like this would happen to me.”

On what led to his son’s death, Ayoba said, “According to what I heard from people, though I don’t believe was that an auxiliary nurse administered him an injection, and that could have led to anything.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...