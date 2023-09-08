Protect your communities from bandits’ attacks, CAN tells Kaduna residents

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the residents of Southern Kaduna and the state in general to…

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the residents of Southern Kaduna and the state in general to rise up and prevent their communities from bandits’ invasion.

According to CAN, people must be responsible for the protection of the communities where they live because security is everybody’s business.

Reverend John Hayab, the CAN State Chairman, made this call in a statement on Friday while reacting to the attack on Fadan Kamatan Parish of the Catholic diocese of Kafanchan, Zangon Kataf LGA of the state.

He urged the state governor and all relevant stakeholders to immediately swing into action and ensure that those responsible for the Kamatan Evil Night attack are apprehended and made to face the law.

BPSR Assessment: NLTF emerges best FG’s performing Agency in 2022

FG stops road projects in South-East, to review contracts

“It is unacceptable that this kind of unholy activity could be recorded at the heart of Fadan Kamantan community, and the criminals operate unchallenged. It is a slap to the security forces within that jurisdiction, religious leaders, traditional, and community leaders.

“The position of CAN Kaduna State Chapter has always been that we as citizens must complement the government in her primary responsibility of saving our lives and properties by proactively building a community security system that prevents any form of invading force into our community,” he said.

He appreciated the willingness of the present administration in the state to proffer practical, real, and lasting solutions to the security challenge in the state, as seen by the ongoing recruitment process of over 7,000 men and women into the Kaduna State Vigilante Services (KADVIS).

Reverend John Hayab reiterated that leaders at all levels in southern Kaduna and Kaduna State must wake up to this call and be responsible for the protection of the communities where they live and lead.

Hayab further explained that it was disheartening that the attack took place near the Kaduna-Kafanchan major highway with a military checkpoint not far from the Parish.

He said CAN and all Christians in the state sympathized with the chief shepherd and local ordinary of Kafanchan Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Julius Kundi, the Parish Priest and Parishioners of Kamatan Parish, the Kurama Community of Brother Naam Ngofe Danladi, the leaders, and the good people of Zangon Kataf LGA and Fadan Kamantan community over the unfortunate incident that claimed the life of the Seminarian.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...