Proceedings in Seun Kuti’s assault case stalled

The absence of Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun of the Sabo-Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Monday, stalled proceedings in the assault case against Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.

Kuti and his counsel, as well as the prosecution team, were in court but the court could not sit due to Olatubosun’s absence.

Proceedings in the case will continue on September 27.

Recall that the case was earlier adjourned to July 3, to wait for advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) after the police brought Kuti to the court on May 16, and charged him with assaulting a police officer on May 13, on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The police alleged that Kuti slapped an inspector after driving dangerously on the bridge and deliberately blocking a moving police vehicle.

Magistrate Olatubosun consequently ordered Kuti’s remand for 48 hours, but that the singer should be admitted to bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum at the end of the 48-hour remand. (NAN)

