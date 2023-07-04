Abductors of FCT villagers demand N7m

The abductors of seven residents of Yewuti village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT have demanded a N7 million ransom. City & Crime had…

City & Crime had reported that gunmen a week ago invaded Yewuti, home town of the immediate Vice Chairman of Kwali, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, and whisked away people from the house of the late Chairman of Kwali, Alhaji Mohammed Gimba.

A family member of the victims, simply identified as Isyaku, said the leader of the kidnappers called on Thursday afternoon and asked the family to raise N7m in order to release the victims.

Isyaku said, “Their leader called through one of the victims’ phone and asked the family to raise N7m before they will release the victims. The family is still pleading with them to reduce the ransom.”

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the ransom claim by the family.

