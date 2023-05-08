Presidential tribunal panel warns against sensational comments  

The five-member panel of justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has warned against sensational comments over the tribunal’s proceedings. The panel presided…

The five-member panel of justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has warned against sensational comments over the tribunal’s proceedings.

The panel presided by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani also has Stephen Adah, Bolaji Yusuf, Moses Ugo and Abba Mohammed as members.

Justice Tsammani charged the parties and lawyers that, “We must look at the peace and safety of this country; that should be paramount on the minds of everyone of us here.”

LIVE: Tribunal decides fate of Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Tribunal begins hearing Atiku, Obi, 3 other petitions today

Presiding justice also explained that the panel members will alternate their appearances in dealing with the pre-hearing issues before the tribunal with the petitions of the first hearings to accommodate the petitions of the Action Alliance (AA); Allied Peoples Party (APP) and and the Labour Party (LP).

The petitions of Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be taken on Tuesday.

Reacting, lead lawyers to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Chris Uche (SAN); Peter Obi of the LP, Levi Uzoukwu (SAN); and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), A.B. Mahmoud (SAN) all pledged their cooperation with the tribunal for the speedy determination of the February 25 election.