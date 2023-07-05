Presidential tribunal admits 18 more documents from Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted additional 18 documents from President Bola Tinubu in defence of the result of the February 25 election. Justice…

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted additional 18 documents from President Bola Tinubu in defence of the result of the February 25 election.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, leading a panel of five justices of the court, admitted the documents on Wednesday after they were tendered by lead counsel to Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The documents include letter from former Inspector General of Police, Tarfa Balogun to the US Embassy in Nigeria dated February 3, 2003; letter from the US Embassy dated February 4, 2003; and a bundle of Tinubu’s educational records from the Chicago State University certified by Jamar C. Orr, Associate General Counsel, Office of Legal Affairs, Chicago State University, Chicago.

Other documents are data pages of international passport showing travels to the US from 2011 to 2023, Labour Party (LP)’s forwarding letter for the submission of membership registration dated April 25, 2022; LP’s register of members for Anambra State, and copy of report of the Committee On The Location of the FCT and Historical Bureau.

Tinubu’s also tendered a copy of form EC8D for Kano State in respect of the presidential election of Feb. 25, 2023; acknowledgement copy of Shettima’s voluntary withdrawal of candidacy from Borno Central Senatorial District election dated July 6, 2022; judgment of the Supreme Court in SC/CV/501/2023 PDP vs INEC and 3 others delivered on May 26, 2023; copy of page 28 of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper of 23rd February, 2023; copy of page 27 of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper of 23rd February, 2023.

Lead counsel for the LP, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) objected to the admissibility of the documents.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has also called the first witness, the Majority Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, to identify the listed documents.

The court on Tuesday admitted some academic and visa records of Tinubu during the hearing of the PDP and its presidential candidate’s petition.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...