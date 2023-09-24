Premier League: Spurs hold Arsenal at Emirates stadium

Son Heung-min’s double earned Tottenham a point from a pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Spurs have still won just…

Son Heung-min’s double earned Tottenham a point from a pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs have still won just once in their last 31 away league meetings with Arsenal, but the optimism garnered under Ange Postecoglou’s early weeks in charge was not punctured at the Emirates despite twice falling behind in the north London derby.

Arsenal’s bright start was rewarded when Bukayo Saka’s strike was deflected into his own net by Cristian Romero.

But for the fifth time in seven games under Postecoglou, Tottenham fought back from a goal down.

David Raya has displaced Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper as he was selected for the third consecutive game by Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard justified that decision with a stunning save to deny Brennan Johnson his first Tottenham goal.

However, the visitors were not denied for long as James Maddison’s cross was swept home by Son at the near post three minutes before half-time.

Romero’s afternoon went from bad to worse when he was harshly penalised for handball and Saka stroked home the resulting penalty to restore Arsenal’s lead.

But the Gunners lost record signing Declan Rice at half-time to injury and that proved costly as an error from his replacement Jorginho gifted Tottenham an equaliser just a minute later.

Maddison was again the creator as he robbed the Italian midfielder and teed up Son for a cool finish into the far corner.

