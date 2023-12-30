Premier League: Nottingham Forest stun Man Utd

Manchester United’s thrilling comeback to beat Villa on Boxing Day proved to be a false dawn for Erik ten Hag’s men as they slumped to…

United are now 11 points off the top after losing for the 21st time in 2023.

A second win in three games under Nuno Espirito Santo lifts Forest five points clear of the relegation zone.

Nicolas Dominguez swept the home side in front after a well-worked move on 64 minutes.

Marcus Rashford rolled home only his third goal of the season after Alejandro Garnacho pounced on an error from Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner to level with United’s first away goal in four games.

But the Red Devils were quickly cut open on the counter-attack as Anthony Elanga teed up Morgan Gibbs-White to fire home the winner from outside the box.