We’ll work with number of intending pilgrims that pay before deadline – NAHCON

NACHON in a statement on Saturday by its Assistant Director of Press, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the commission had made it clear from the outset that “it is prepared to work with any number of registered pilgrims able to pay the N4.5 million Hajj deposit by the December 31 deadline.”

The statement was in response to a story written by Daily Trust which detailing how the high fare and early payment deadline would threaten the commission’s preparation.

Sanda while acknowledging Daily Trust’s “interest and concern in the story” said its Chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, had consistently stressed the importance of timely arrangements to protect interest of those who have sacrificed and paid their deposits so that their chances would not be jeopardized by late remittance.

She stated that contrary to the notion of a dilemma, “NAHCON has completed 60% of its Hajj preparations. The challenge lies in determining the exact number of those who have paid the Hajj fares, justifying the commission’s advocacy for the adoption of the Hajj Savings Scheme for better control and planning.

“This system would allow NAHCON and each state to track the number of intending pilgrims eligible for the Hajj season, project balances, and streamline preparations efficiently.”

She added that while some of the managers called for a deadline extension due to farmers awaiting harvest, others were optimistic about last-minute payments from businesspersons.

She said, “Malam Arabi’s rationale centered on fairness and action in the interest of those who have paid. He assured that the fare would not exceed the deposit if not reduced and had therefore urged State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, as state-level Hajj managers, to remit deposits promptly.

“Similarly, to address procrastination, and give equal chance to those who might have not known the consequences, NAHCON collaborated with state welfare boards for sensitization campaigns on the risks of delaying payment as the deadline for Hajj this year has changed from the normal.

“NAHCON is aware of the challenges faced by State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and intending pilgrims. It is noteworthy that the Commission has not yet announced the final Hajj fare for the 2024 Hajj, providing a potential opportunity for many pilgrims to initiate or finalize their payments.

“In addressing concerns about the timing of slot allocation to Private Tour Operators, it is important to clarify that the allocation of slots to the tour operators has no connection to the 31st December Hajj remittance deadline. While the suspension may have changed the allocation timeline, it does not affect the final payment to the Operators.

“It is crucial to understand that the earlier suspension of approved companies by NAHCON was solely due to grievances from non-selected entities. The Commission remains committed to transparency and fairness in the allocation process which is significant in establishing trust, a cornerstone for cooperation that will ensure a smooth and efficient Hajj preparation.

“While NAHCON thanks the said media for its continued support, we encourage stakeholders and the public to seek accurate information and reach out to us for balanced perspectives and clarification as we strive to maintain open communication and transparency in our operations.”