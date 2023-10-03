Pregnant woman, tricycle rider crushed in Lagos auto crash

A reckless driver on Tuesday crushed a pregnant woman and a tricycle rider while driving against traffic along the Ago Palace way, Lagos. Two schoolchildren…

A reckless driver on Tuesday crushed a pregnant woman and a tricycle rider while driving against traffic along the Ago Palace way, Lagos.

Two schoolchildren who were on their way to school were also knocked down by the driver. The students sustained severe injuries in the auto crash.

The incident caused protest as residents went after officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and some policemen on traffic duty for their alleged complicity in the accident.

Our correspondent gathered that the driver of the Sienna bus, knocked down the pregnant woman while trying to evade arrest from some LASTMA officials for driving against traffic.

A witness said after running over the pregnant lady, the driver also knocked down two school children in the process.

Angered by the actions of the LASTMA officials, irate youths went after the government officials.

The irate youths set fire to used tyres in the middle of the road, preventing road user access to the road. It took the timely intervention of the police to disperse the anger youths who demanded that the driver be handed over to them.

Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofic who confirmed the unfortunate incident said the driver of the Sienna bus was later apprehended for driving in a direction prohibited by Law.

“The driver killed a tricycle operator, and a pregnant woman and injured two School Children around the Okota axis of the State.

“The pregnant woman and the tricycle rider were killed by the driver of a blue TOYOTA Sienna bus (AKD 944 HN) while driving against traffic around Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

“A Policeman attached to the patrol team volunteered to escort the apprehended vehicle to the LASTMA office for proper booking.

“On their way, and in an attempt by the driver to escape, he diverted into Bayo Oyewale Street by Ago round-about and rammed into a fully loaded tricycle”

“While the tricycle operator died instantly, the pregnant woman later died at the Hospital while the 2 injured School Children were currently, under Intensive Care Unit” he added.

Taofiq said the escort policeman in the contravened vehicle equally sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the fatal auto crash.

He said the incident sparked off protest as an irate mob descended on the escort Police Officer but the timely intervention of a team of Policemen from Ago/ Okota/Ilasa Police Stations saved the Policeman from being lynched.

He said a LASTMA yard was invaded and valuable items vandalized including vehicles within the premises.

“It is noteworthy to mention that in an attempt to escape, the driver of the Sienna car lost control as a result of reckless driving which eventually resulted in the fatal accident,” he said.

