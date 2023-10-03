14 arraigned for raising alarm over ‘disappearance’ of private parts

The Nigeria Police of Force in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has arraigned 14 suspects for claiming in the public that their private parts disappeared.…

The Nigeria Police of Force in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has arraigned 14 suspects for claiming in the public that their private parts disappeared.

The police said the claim had made irate youths to mob some people alleged to have been responsible for the disappearance while the incidents escalated in the nation’s capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, disclosed this at the Command’s headquarters in Abuja, while addressing journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Garba said the 14 men were charged because they gave the public and the police false information, adding that it took the force’s intervention to protect lives and property.

“The FCT Police Command has recorded over 10 cases of alleged disappearance of male organs across the territory and the escalating incidents of mob action by irate youths.

“It takes the intervention of the police command to prevent the loss of lives and property and restore law and order,” the senior police officer told journalists during the briefing.

He continued, “Fourteen suspects who claimed that their male organs have disappeared were taken to the hospital where the medical doctor confirmed that their male organs are intact and active.

“Consequently, they were charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance. I wish to seize this opportunity to appeal to the residents of FCT to warn their wards and children to desist from raising false alarm.

“In addition, they are enjoined not to resort to jungle justice or mob action as innocent lives may be lost in the process. In the same vein, I wish to advise residents of the FCT to be wary of the kind of vehicles they board.

“It is advised that they should board painted taxis from designated motor parks. It is risky to board an unpainted taxi otherwise known as ‘kabu-kabu’ as they may fall victims to these robbers known as one-chance.”

The CP added that his operatives from Lugbe Division, while acting on intelligence, arrested one Emmanuel Abraham aka Mosquito, said to be a cultist, linked to various cases of armed robbery as well as culpable homicide and other cult activities within Lugbe and environs.

He noted that the suspect whose cohorts are in prison for robbery of one Mrs Abiodun Okunde since October 29, 2020 would equally be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

