Potter, Lampard, Gerrard, other coaches sacked from Premier League this season

Last Sunday, Chelsea FC announced that Graham Potter had been relieved of his duties after 31 games in charge.

It’s been a whirlwind in the premiership in the 2022/2023 season as Potter’s sack made it 12 managers who have been shown the way out already, with 10 games to go.

This is the highest number of sacks ever experienced in the Premier League in a single season.

In the 2021-22 season, 10 managers were sacked, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Roy Hodgson, Marcelo Bielsa, and Sean Dyche.

Daily Trust highlights those managers kicked out so far and the reasons for their sacks.

1. Scott Parker (AFC Bournemouth), August 30

Scott Parker became the first manager to be sacked in the Premier League in 2022-23 as he was given his marching orders on August 30.

This followed a dismal start to the season in which AFC Bournemouth conceded 16 goals in three games, including a 9-0 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool.

Parker was replaced by Gary O’Neil, who was permanently appointed until 2024 in November. They are still battling relegation and are currently in the 17th spot on the log.

2. Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) September 7

The first high-profile manager to be sacked was Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel on September 7.

After guiding Chelsea to the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League title, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in one season, Tuchel got sacked after their 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL.

After spending $310 million this past summer on transfers, Tuchel’s tactics just didn’t have the same effect.

3. Bruno Lage (Wolves) October 2

Wolves’ Bruno Lage was the next to get the axe after a 2-0 road loss to West Ham.

Wolves were expected to be fighting for another top-10 spot in the table, but their lack of a quality striker and clinical wingers had – and still has – them battling to stay above the red zone.

Julen Lopetegui, a former Sevilla and Real Madrid manager, came in to replace Lage.

Though they currently sit 13th on the table with 28 points, the Wolves are only five points above Southampton in 20th position.

4. Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa), October 20

Steven Gerrard received his marching orders after a poor start to the season with Aston Villa.

Aston Villa were expected to push for a top-10 finish following their recruitment in the last few transfer windows.

However, Gerrard’s uninspiring tactics, player positioning and captain decisions have seen a team comprising Philippe Coutinho, Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey and more also fighting to stay floating in the league.

5. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) November 7

Ralph Hasenhuttl was under pressure at Southampton for many months before he was finally sacked.

Hasenhüttl came into the job in 2018 but never finished higher than 11th, which occurred in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Southampton were in the relegation zone with just three wins in 14 games after losing 4-1 at home to Newcastle and Hasenhuttl had to go.

6. Frank Lampard (Everton), January 23

Frank Lampard became the first Premier League casualty of 2023, losing his job in late January after a run of 11 defeats in 14 games.

He was replaced by Sean Dyche.

He led a team that lacked cohesiveness, chemistry and balance, and now the club is in a tough relegation fight for the second season running.

After 20 games, Lampard’s team mustered a 3-6-11 win-draw-loss record and were in 19th place. Everton are now 15th in the table with 27 points.

7. Jesse Marsch (Leeds), February 6

Jesse Marsch paid the price for Leeds’ relegation fight as he was sacked on February 6 after a dismal run of results.

He was replaced by Javi Gracia until the end of the campaign.

After the club fell to Nottingham Forest 1-0, the club confirmed the sacking of Marsch a day later.

They accumulated 18 points in 20 games on a 4-6-10 win-draw-loss record and are in the relegation fight for the second straight season.

Things have not got better for Leeds since after his sack as they are still in the relegation battle with just 26 points from 28 games and sitting 18th on the log.

8. Nathan Jones (Southampton), February 12

Southampton’s Nathan Jones followed in short order after a brief but disappointing spell at St Mary’s.

There are now two sacked managers in one season for the Saints.

Jones’ position had come under review following complaints from senior members of the Southampton squad, and the Saints’ 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton despite leading 1-0 with Wolves having 10 men sealed the deal.

Southampton are currently rock-bottom of the table with just 23 points from 29 matches. Only a miracle will save them from relegation this season with just nine matches left.

9. Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace), March 17

It was only a month after before another dismissal came, this time to Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira after the Arsenal legend led the London side on a run of form that saw them go winless in 2023 and drop to within three points of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Eagles moved on from Vieira just two days before a 4-1 loss to Arsenal, his former club as a player.

Entering that fixture, Palace had failed to win a single game in 2023, with Paddy McCarthy serving as the caretaker manager against the Gunners.

The poor run of form this year has pitted the team in a tight relegation scrap, and Roy Hodgson, who managed the team from 2017-2021, is returning to help.

Vieira joined the team in 2021 after managing Ligue 1’s Nice for two years.

10. Antonio Conte (Tottenham), March 26

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte left his post after his contract was mutually terminated by Tottenham.

The Italian went on a tirade against the club’s players and owners after their 3-3 draw against Southampton before the international break and was sacked soon afterward.

After Tottenham tapped the Italian in November of 2021, the club cracked the top four late in the season over Arsenal to claim a spot in the Champions League. But despite having accumulated more points at this stage of the season compared to the last, Conte’s side lacked inspiration.

Marquee signings thus far have failed expectations and were eliminated from every competition, extending the 15-year-trophyless drought.

Cristian Stellini, who was interim in February after Conte underwent gallbladder surgery, takes over for the rest of the season.

11. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

Earlier on Sunday, Leicester City announced the sack of manager Brendan Rodgers as they look to maintain their Premier League status.

The Foxes dropped into the relegation zone after conceding late to lose 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, which extended their winless run to six games.

Rodgers, who recently celebrated four years in charge at the King Power, delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League and the club’s first-ever FA Cup win in 2021, but left by mutual consent.

In a club statement, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said: “Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.”

First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell have been put in temporary charge.

12. Graham Potter (Chelsea)

In a statement on Sunday, Chelsea announced they have parted ways with their manager after a bad outing so far this season.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future,” the statement said.

On 8 September 2022, the 47-year-old Potter was appointed on a five-year deal, replacing Thomas Tuchel.

Out of 31 games, he won 12, drew 8 and lost 11 with 38.7 winning rates.

After Chelsea’s exit in the third round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1999 following a 4–0 defeat to Manchester City, Potter came under intense scrutiny from the fans and the media due to the side’s poor results and performances.

Graham Potter has the joint-lowest points-per-game return of any manager to take charge of 20+ games for Chelsea in the Premier League.