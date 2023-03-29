Portable’s conduct punishable under law — Force PRO

The Nigeria Police Force has stated that the action of controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable is unruly and his behaviour is punishable…

The Nigeria Police Force has stated that the action of controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable is unruly and his behaviour is punishable under the law.

On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram Live claiming that some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force invaded his bar with the intent to arrest him.

In the Live video on Instagram, the singer caused a stir online as he alleged that one of his customers who he claimed to be an internet fraudster (Yahoo boy) sent the policemen to his bar.

Speaking on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated, “The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the actions of one Habeeb Okikiola popularly known by his stage name Portable, in a viral video, where he was seen exhibiting irrational behaviour and hurling insults at Police Officers carrying out their legal duty, an action which is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

“The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts levelled against Mr Portable. The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offence.

“The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty. We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society.”